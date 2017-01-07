Triangle residents take to social media after snow doesn’t materialize

Triangle residents who thought they would wake up to a wintry wonderland were surprised to find green grass and black asphalt peeking out from a thick layer of icy sleet.
The National Weather Service had called for between 6 and 8 inches of snow, but it did not materialize because warm air flooded into the central part of the state overnight and was more persistent than expected.
The warm air resulted in a prolonged period of mixed freezing rain, sleet and little snow from Interstate 85 southeast.
On Saturday morning, some took to social media to vent their frustrations Saturday morning.
