Watch how this Raleigh principal announces a snow day

RALEIGH Cardinal Gibbons High School Principal Jason Curtis announced a snow day for students – and himself – with a YouTube music video.
The video had nearly 300 YouTube views about two hours after Curtis tweeted it. The video had been retweeted nearly 200 times and liked more than 400 times in two hours.
The music video shows the principal with the school to himself for the day – wearing what look like swim trunks with his suit jacket and tie, having a candlelit Bojangles lunch, dunking in the gym, making s’mores in the science lab, sledding down stairs and plenty of other antics.
And this isn’t the first time the high school has made funny videos. Others on its YouTube channel have earned thousands and thousands of views.
