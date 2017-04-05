NC to get storms that produced hail and grounded flights in Georgia

Strong storms are expected to rumble through the Triangle Wednesday evening, bringing severe weather that could include hail, showers and thunderstorms.
The National Weather Service in Raleigh issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook this morning for central North Carolina, warning that a warm front will bring showers and thunderstorms into the southern part of the state between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Here is the latest briefing on the potential for severe storms tomorrow. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/urfgwh0UNc— NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) April 4, 2017
As the evening wears on, storms will taper off briefly, the NWS said. But a cold front and low pressure system are expected to collide and could create severe thunderstorms late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.
That second wave of storms could produce severe weather including strong winds, isolated tornadoes and large hail, NWS forecasters said.
Why rally folks to take their #safeplaceselfie? Because of days like today. As we tell our children...practice makes perfect. #WeatherReady pic.twitter.com/jwfbUb1ylM— NOAA WRN Ambassadors (@WRNAmbassadors) April 5, 2017
The storms expected to threaten central North Carolina Wednesday night are already battering Georgia, causing torrential rainfall, damaging wind gusts and hail, the Atlanta Journal Constitution newspaper reports.
The storms are expected to continue moving up the coast through South Carolina today, where the NWS issued hazardous weather outlook for Wednesday and Thursday.
Play at the Masters Golf Tournament in Augusta, Georgia has been suspended, and thousands of power outages have been reported across Georgia including parts of metro Atlanta, the Constitution reports. Lightning has sparked several fires in the state and flights and reports of egg-sized hail have been reported in several counties near Atlanta, NWS reports said.
⚡️ “Hail April 5, 2017 Columbus, Georgia” by @TeamPDRbyEddiehttps://t.co/6IcdRV9lEghttps://t.co/rG5FYdFnvD 706.888.8625 #HailDamage— PDR by Eddie (@TeamPDRbyEddie) April 5, 2017
Flights at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport have been grounded, the Federal Aviation Administration announced.
In the Triangle, NWS forecasts expect the wind will stick around Thursday, with gusts blowing between 35 and 45 mph, blowing down small trees and power lines.
As the weekend approaches, daytime temperatures are expected to drop near 60 and nighttime temperatures could fall into the 30s. The chilly nights, and some expected light winds, could create some light patchy frost.
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
