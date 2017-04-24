Flood watch posted for Triangle streams; rain likely until Tuesday morning

All of the Triangle will be getting up to an inch of rain today and 1 to 2 more inches tonight, and some places could get more before a weather system that is working its way up from the south moves past, the National Weather Service said Monday.
A flood watch covers the whole area through 8 a.m. Tuesday, and forecasters said to expect flooding in streams and creeks. Rivers will rise “significantly,” but the weather service did not predict their going above flood stage.
“We’ll see heavy rain moving through throughout the day,” ABC11 meteorologist Don Schwenneker said.
The weather service office in Raleigh posted predictions of a half-inch to an inch during Monday and 1 to 2 inches of rain overnight.
Chatham County could get as much as 2 inches during the day, forecasters said.
Some areas outside the Triangle could get as much as 5 inches before the rain eases up.
Raleigh-Durham International Airport recorded 0.79 inches of rain between late Saturday and 7 a.m. Monday.
“By tomorrow afternoon, most of the rain has moved out of here,” Schwenneker said.
The predicted chance of more rain Tuesday ranged from 50 percent on the area’s western side to 80 percent in Johnston County.
