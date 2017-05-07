Weather

May 07, 2017 10:23 AM

NC-Tennessee mountains get 6 inches of May snow

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

Higher elevations of the Great Smokey Mountains, including Mt. LeConte, saw about half a foot of snow during a rare May snowfall.

Temperatures started to fall below freezing Friday evening and sleet became snow, according to the National Weather Service.

The rest of North Carolina won’t see any of the white stuff, though, with highs expected in the mid 60s to 70s this week and lows in the 40s and 50s.

Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Weather forecast for central and eastern NC

Weather forecast for central and eastern NC 0:47

Weather forecast for central and eastern NC
Children pulled from overturned car in dramatic water rescue 6:31

Children pulled from overturned car in dramatic water rescue
Storm system brings deadly weather to Texas 1:09

Storm system brings deadly weather to Texas

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos