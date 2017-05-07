NC-Tennessee mountains get 6 inches of May snow

Higher elevations of the Great Smokey Mountains, including Mt. LeConte, saw about half a foot of snow during a rare May snowfall.
Temperatures started to fall below freezing Friday evening and sleet became snow, according to the National Weather Service.
The rest of North Carolina won’t see any of the white stuff, though, with highs expected in the mid 60s to 70s this week and lows in the 40s and 50s.
Yes folks. May 6. North Carolina mountain road closed for snow and ice. https://t.co/Z0CJ7vCYdl— Earl Vaughan Jr. (@EarlVaughanJr) May 6, 2017
Typical crazy North Carolina weather: snow in the mountains 80, 90 further into the state https://t.co/6Cw6HRGL6B— Kate McCrea (@kate_mccrea) May 6, 2017
Looks like a little snow on the Beech Mountain cam in the North Carolina mountains this morning. https://t.co/zJ4oIiDzts pic.twitter.com/HGtTxjTOpa— Jesse Ferrell (@Accu_Jesse) May 6, 2017
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
