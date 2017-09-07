More Videos

Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma 0:44

Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma

Hurricane Irma update: Governor says NC will feel 'significant impact' 2:33

Hurricane Irma update: Governor says NC will feel 'significant impact'

Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma 1:56

Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma

St. Maarten devastated by Hurricane Irma 3:48

St. Maarten devastated by Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma's track looks strikingly similar to Hugo in 1989 0:18

Hurricane Irma's track looks strikingly similar to Hugo in 1989

Barbuda is “barely habitable” after Hurricane Irma 1:40

Barbuda is “barely habitable” after Hurricane Irma

NC should 'be ready for heavy rain and inland flooding,' says weather service 1:36

NC should 'be ready for heavy rain and inland flooding,' says weather service

Fly into the eye of Irma with NOAA Hurricane Hunters 2:34

Fly into the eye of Irma with NOAA Hurricane Hunters

Governor Cooper declares state of emergency for Hurricane Irma 9:14

Governor Cooper declares state of emergency for Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma approaches the Florida coast 0:12

Hurricane Irma approaches the Florida coast

  • Hurricane Irma update: Governor says NC will feel 'significant impact'

    Governor Roy Cooper tells NC to prepare for damage from high winds and heavy rains from Hurricane Irma as it tracks toward the state.

Governor Roy Cooper tells NC to prepare for damage from high winds and heavy rains from Hurricane Irma as it tracks toward the state.
Governor Roy Cooper tells NC to prepare for damage from high winds and heavy rains from Hurricane Irma as it tracks toward the state. NC Emergency Management

Weather

Governor gives Irma update: NC ‘will see significant tropical storm or hurricane impact by Monday’

By Camila Molina and Josh Shaffer

cmolina@newsobserver.com

jshaffer@newsobserver.com

September 07, 2017 12:13 PM

RALEIGH

Hurricane Irma remains dangerous to North Carolina, though it will likely arrive Monday as a weakened tropical storm unlikely to cause prolonged flooding, state emergency officials said Thursday.

As Irma churned toward Puerto Rico with winds topping 160 mph, it appeared likely to make an inland path across the Carolinas with significantly slower winds. Because it is a quick-moving storm and because river levels are low statewide, North Carolina is unlikely to see flooding on a par with Hurricane Matthew’s damage in 2016.

“Just because it might be tropical storm strength, don’t think this storm isn’t going to be dangerous,” Gov. Roy Cooper said at a Raleigh press conference.

Cooper stressed that the storm could strike any part of North Carolina, where all 100 counties remain under a state of emergency. Inland counties face threats of wind damage and power outages from downed trees, while the mountains could see mudslides and the coast should expect heavy surf and rip tides.

  • NC should 'be ready for heavy rain and inland flooding,' says weather service

    Video: National Weather Service Meteorologist Nick Petro says the state should prepare for Hurricane Irma's arrival by Monday during a Gov. Roy Cooper press conference on Sept. 7, 2017.

NC should 'be ready for heavy rain and inland flooding,' says weather service

Video: National Weather Service Meteorologist Nick Petro says the state should prepare for Hurricane Irma's arrival by Monday during a Gov. Roy Cooper press conference on Sept. 7, 2017.

Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

“North Carolina will feel significant impact from Hurricane Irma by Monday,” National Weather Service spokesman Nick Petro said.

The storm will be gaining speed and will be affecting the state Monday and Tuesday, according to the update, and will likely leave by Wednesday.

Irma was moving toward the Turks and Caico Islands on Thursday afternoon. South Florida came under hurricane and storm surge watches Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center reported on Thursday morning.

  • St. Maarten devastated by Hurricane Irma

    Aerial video from a naval helicopter shows extensive devastation to parts of the Dutch side of St. Maarten caused by Hurricane Irma.

St. Maarten devastated by Hurricane Irma

Aerial video from a naval helicopter shows extensive devastation to parts of the Dutch side of St. Maarten caused by Hurricane Irma.

Dutch Ministry of Defense

“Our hearts go out to those who have been in the storm’s immediate path and already picking up the pieces,” Cooper said.

State Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry said the state has set up stage areas in Kinson, Greensboro and Asheville, expecting Irma to hit any or all of them. State officials have contacted the Red Cross about making sure enough volunteers are trained for emergencies over the weekend.

All state road work will be suspended Friday and lanes will be opened to maximize traffic volume, Cooper said. So far, he said, no reports of gas price gouging have come to the state Attorney General’s office.

He urged residents in Irma’s path to stock up on supplies only as needed and to make plans to evacuate if necessary.

“It is too soon to know how North Carolina will be impacted,” Cooper said, “but it is not too soon to get ready.”

  • Barbuda is “barely habitable” after Hurricane Irma

    Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne paid a visit to Barbuda Island on September 6, to survey the damage left by Hurricane Irma. “The extent of the destruction in Barbuda is unprecedented,” Browne told state broadcaster ABS TV, “95 percent of properties suffered some level of damage.” With Hurricane Jose forming in the Atlantic Ocean, Browne said he may need to evacuate the entire Island to Antigua.

Barbuda is “barely habitable” after Hurricane Irma

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne paid a visit to Barbuda Island on September 6, to survey the damage left by Hurricane Irma. "The extent of the destruction in Barbuda is unprecedented," Browne told state broadcaster ABS TV, "95 percent of properties suffered some level of damage." With Hurricane Jose forming in the Atlantic Ocean, Browne said he may need to evacuate the entire Island to Antigua.

Facebook/ABS Television/Radio via Storyful

Josh Shaffer: 919-829-4818, @joshshaffer08

Camila Molina: 919-829-4538, @Cmolina__

