Governor gives Irma update: NC ‘will see significant tropical storm or hurricane impact by Monday’

More Videos 0:44 Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma Pause 2:33 Hurricane Irma update: Governor says NC will feel 'significant impact' 1:56 Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma 3:48 St. Maarten devastated by Hurricane Irma 0:18 Hurricane Irma's track looks strikingly similar to Hugo in 1989 1:40 Barbuda is “barely habitable” after Hurricane Irma 1:36 NC should 'be ready for heavy rain and inland flooding,' says weather service 2:34 Fly into the eye of Irma with NOAA Hurricane Hunters 9:14 Governor Cooper declares state of emergency for Hurricane Irma 0:12 Hurricane Irma approaches the Florida coast Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hurricane Irma update: Governor says NC will feel 'significant impact' Governor Roy Cooper tells NC to prepare for damage from high winds and heavy rains from Hurricane Irma as it tracks toward the state. Governor Roy Cooper tells NC to prepare for damage from high winds and heavy rains from Hurricane Irma as it tracks toward the state. NC Emergency Management

