In NC, concern over Irma shifts west — but we’ll still feel plenty of its effects

With each new forecast from the National Hurricane Center, it appears more likely that the worst of the remnants of Hurricane Irma will pass well west of the Triangle.

Forecasters expect the center of the storm to cross the Florida Panhandle near the Georgia-Alabama line on Monday afternoon and weaken as it moves north over Alabama and Tennessee on Tuesday into Wednesday.

But the storm is so large that local forecasters expect the Triangle will get some heavy rain and gusty winds overnight Monday through most of Tuesday. Brief, isolated, weak tornadoes are also possible on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

As of 11 a.m., the center of Hurricane Irma was crossing the lower Florida Keys, with sustained winds of up to 130 mph, making it a Category 4 hurricane. Irma was moving north at about 9 mph, and the center of the storm is expected to move up the west coast of Florida over the next 24 hours, with life-threatening wind and storm surge and torrential rain.

More Videos 0:03 Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Key West Pause 5:24 Watch Sunday morning's weather briefing at NC Emergency Management 3:12 Hurricane Irma: Cooper shifting emergency resources to western NC 1:56 Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma 0:18 Hurricane Irma's track looks strikingly similar to Hugo in 1989 9:14 Governor Cooper declares state of emergency for Hurricane Irma 0:13 Hurricane Irma leaves destruction after passing over British Virgin Islands 1:36 NC should 'be ready for heavy rain and inland flooding,' says weather service 1:14 Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 2:34 Fly into the eye of Irma with NOAA Hurricane Hunters Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hurricane Irma winds send cranes spinning in Hollywood, Florida As Florida Gov Rick Scott warned of a life-threatening storm surge headed for the Florida Keys, the Miami area was beginning to feel the effects of the approaching Hurricane Irma late on September 9. This footage, shot in Hollywood, to the north of Miami, shows cranes spinning round in the high winds. Hurricane Irma winds send cranes spinning in Hollywood, Florida As Florida Gov Rick Scott warned of a life-threatening storm surge headed for the Florida Keys, the Miami area was beginning to feel the effects of the approaching Hurricane Irma late on September 9. This footage, shot in Hollywood, to the north of Miami, shows cranes spinning round in the high winds. Twitter/Yossikudan via Storyful

State officials in North Carolina say they remain vigilant, especially in the western part of the state, where forecasters say 3 to 8 inches of rain are expected, with as much as 12 inches possible in some spots. In the mountains, that could produce dangerous flash flooding; the N.C. National Guard is staging about 315 soldiers and airmen in Charlotte, Greensboro and Asheville on Sunday in case they’re needed in the coming days with debris removal, shelter operations and delivering and distributing supplies, according to Gov. Roy Cooper’s office.

With the change in forecast in recent days, state emergency management officials are shifting staff from the eastern part of the state to the west and are working with hydrologists to identify possible trouble spots for flash flooding and landslides in the mountains.

More Videos 0:03 Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Key West Pause 5:24 Watch Sunday morning's weather briefing at NC Emergency Management 3:12 Hurricane Irma: Cooper shifting emergency resources to western NC 1:56 Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma 0:18 Hurricane Irma's track looks strikingly similar to Hugo in 1989 9:14 Governor Cooper declares state of emergency for Hurricane Irma 0:13 Hurricane Irma leaves destruction after passing over British Virgin Islands 1:36 NC should 'be ready for heavy rain and inland flooding,' says weather service 1:14 Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 2:34 Fly into the eye of Irma with NOAA Hurricane Hunters Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hurricane Irma waves knock down man in Key West A Florida web camera captured dramatic footage of the moment one Key West sightseer felt the sheer force of Hurricane Irma on Saturday, September 9. The video shows a wave washing over the wall at Key West’s Southernmost Point landmark knocking the man off his feet. Twitter users also shared several other clips showing other sightseers, who defied warnings from state officials to evacuate the Keys before the Category 3 storm made landfall. Hurricane Irma waves knock down man in Key West A Florida web camera captured dramatic footage of the moment one Key West sightseer felt the sheer force of Hurricane Irma on Saturday, September 9. The video shows a wave washing over the wall at Key West’s Southernmost Point landmark knocking the man off his feet. Twitter users also shared several other clips showing other sightseers, who defied warnings from state officials to evacuate the Keys before the Category 3 storm made landfall. Two Oceans Digital via Storyful

“We’re continuing to take preparing for this storm seriously, and we’re tracking forecasts closely,” Cooper said in a statement late Saturday. “I’m asking families and businesses across the state to do the same: make sure you’re ready for whatever Irma brings, and stay tuned to your local weather and news.”

Even with the westerly track, state officials warn of dangerous surf and rip currents along the coast during the next several days.

The state and the American Red Cross opened four shelters Saturday, including one at Johnston County Industries on Brightleaf Boulevard in Smithfield, in case they’re needed to house people who fled Florida and other states in advance of the storm. A fifth shelter was opened in Greensboro on Sunday.

“We have seen significant numbers of evacuees stopping at our interstate visitor centers and rest areas seeking lodging, and there are few hotel rooms remaining available,” said Mike Sprayberry, director of N.C. Emergency Management. “These shelters will provide a temporary safe place for people and their pets to rest as they wait for Hurricane Irma to pass.”

Overnight Saturday, three of the shelters were empty, and nine people stayed in the one at a high school near Hendersonville, said Red Cross spokeswoman Brittany Jennings.