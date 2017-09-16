Two new storms brewing as Hurricane Jose moves north alongside East Coast

The latest Hurricane Jose forecast continues to show the storm moving up the East Coast, with potential impact in store for New England by the middle of next week.
Meanwhile, out in the Atlantic, one of two other systems of interest has reached tropical storm strength.
Tropical Storm Lee is located about 650 miles west-southwest of Africa’s Cape Verde with 40 mph winds.
Lee is following a potential tropical storm that is expected to be named Maria on Saturday and could be near hurricane strength as it approaches the Leeward Islands Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center.
As of 11 a.m. Saturday, Jose was about 480 miles south-southeast of North Carolina’s Cape Hatteras, moving northwest at 9 mph with sustained winds of 80 mph.
Though Jose’s core is currently expected to remain offshore of the East Coast, the report said growth or a shift to the west could mean tropical storm conditions for North Carolina’s Outer Banks on Monday, and direct impacts from Virginia to New England in the following days.
Swells from the storm are likely to cause dangerous surf and rip currents for much of the East Coast, the report said.
