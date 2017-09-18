More Videos

Maria becomes at Cat 3 hurricane 0:21

Maria becomes at Cat 3 hurricane

Pause
Former NC state employee paying for mistake by the state 1:25

Former NC state employee paying for mistake by the state

NC State's Boone takes an interception to the house 0:25

NC State's Boone takes an interception to the house

Drone video shows Hurricane Irma devastation in the Florida Keys near Islamorada 1:50

Drone video shows Hurricane Irma devastation in the Florida Keys near Islamorada

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:23

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

Satellite view shows Irma spinning into the US with Jose on its heels 0:21

Satellite view shows Irma spinning into the US with Jose on its heels

Hurricane Jose making a loop in the Atlantic 0:38

Hurricane Jose making a loop in the Atlantic

NC principals may retire to avoid pay cuts 1:52

NC principals may retire to avoid pay cuts

NC State's Chubb: 'We had fun flying around' 1:11

NC State's Chubb: 'We had fun flying around'

Want to have a beer with your pet? 0:36

Want to have a beer with your pet?

  • Swimmer takes on Hurricane Irma waves at Myrtle Beach

    A swimmer entered the Atlantic Ocean at Pier 14 during a swim advisory and drifted down the coast 13 blocks before being rescued. Do not try this off NC's coast with Hurricane Jose passing by.

A swimmer entered the Atlantic Ocean at Pier 14 during a swim advisory and drifted down the coast 13 blocks before being rescued. Do not try this off NC's coast with Hurricane Jose passing by.
A swimmer entered the Atlantic Ocean at Pier 14 during a swim advisory and drifted down the coast 13 blocks before being rescued. Do not try this off NC's coast with Hurricane Jose passing by.

Weather

As Jose passes, swimming on the Outer Banks is a dangerous idea

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

September 18, 2017 7:47 AM

Weather forecasters posted a tropical storm warning for the waters off the Outer Banks on Monday because of Hurricane Jose, predicting 10- to 16-foot swells late Monday and into Tuesday morning and dangerous swimming conditions at the beaches.

The danger close to land is rough surf and rip currents from north of Wilmington all along the Outer Banks almost to the Virginia state line. The National Weather Service posted warnings of rip currents that will be dangerous for even the strongest swimmers.

The tropical storm warning covered the seas from Ocracoke north. Winds of 25 to 35 knots with gusts up to 45 knots were in store for sailors, the weather service office in Morehead City said.

Forecasters in Virginia posted a warning for offshore waters there, too.

More Videos

Maria becomes at Cat 3 hurricane 0:21

Maria becomes at Cat 3 hurricane

Pause
Former NC state employee paying for mistake by the state 1:25

Former NC state employee paying for mistake by the state

NC State's Boone takes an interception to the house 0:25

NC State's Boone takes an interception to the house

Drone video shows Hurricane Irma devastation in the Florida Keys near Islamorada 1:50

Drone video shows Hurricane Irma devastation in the Florida Keys near Islamorada

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:23

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

Satellite view shows Irma spinning into the US with Jose on its heels 0:21

Satellite view shows Irma spinning into the US with Jose on its heels

Hurricane Jose making a loop in the Atlantic 0:38

Hurricane Jose making a loop in the Atlantic

NC principals may retire to avoid pay cuts 1:52

NC principals may retire to avoid pay cuts

NC State's Chubb: 'We had fun flying around' 1:11

NC State's Chubb: 'We had fun flying around'

Want to have a beer with your pet? 0:36

Want to have a beer with your pet?

  • How to survive if you get caught in a rip current

    Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous or deadly if you don't know what to do. This video from NOAA Ocean Today shows you how to break the grip of the rip.

How to survive if you get caught in a rip current

Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous or deadly if you don't know what to do. This video from NOAA Ocean Today shows you how to break the grip of the rip.

NOAA Ocean Today

The National Hurricane Center said Monday morning that Jose is expected to stay on a northern track taking it well offshore of the East Coast.

At 5 a.m., Jose’s center was about 280 miles east-southeast of Cape Hatteras. The storm had sustained winds of about 85 mph.

The storm that had been Hurricane Lee was expected to burn out well into the Atlantic, the hurricane center said.

And then the U.S. waits to see what Hurricane Maria does.

Surging from a Category 1 storm Monday morning to Category 3 by midday, Maria is predicted to keep getting Monday night and Tuesday as it follows a track largely like the one Hurricane Irma took and beats up many of the same resort islands along the eastern edge of the Caribbean Sea.

The hurricane center’s predictions do not yet extend beyond Saturday, when they put Maria east of the Bahamas.

More Videos

Maria becomes at Cat 3 hurricane 0:21

Maria becomes at Cat 3 hurricane

Pause
Former NC state employee paying for mistake by the state 1:25

Former NC state employee paying for mistake by the state

NC State's Boone takes an interception to the house 0:25

NC State's Boone takes an interception to the house

Drone video shows Hurricane Irma devastation in the Florida Keys near Islamorada 1:50

Drone video shows Hurricane Irma devastation in the Florida Keys near Islamorada

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:23

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

Satellite view shows Irma spinning into the US with Jose on its heels 0:21

Satellite view shows Irma spinning into the US with Jose on its heels

Hurricane Jose making a loop in the Atlantic 0:38

Hurricane Jose making a loop in the Atlantic

NC principals may retire to avoid pay cuts 1:52

NC principals may retire to avoid pay cuts

NC State's Chubb: 'We had fun flying around' 1:11

NC State's Chubb: 'We had fun flying around'

Want to have a beer with your pet? 0:36

Want to have a beer with your pet?

  • Maria becomes at Cat 3 hurricane

    Maria became a Category 1 hurricane Sunday afternoon, expected to hit the Leeward Islands Monday and become a major hurricane by the time it nears Puerto Rico.

Maria becomes at Cat 3 hurricane

Maria became a Category 1 hurricane Sunday afternoon, expected to hit the Leeward Islands Monday and become a major hurricane by the time it nears Puerto Rico.

NOAA

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch a 94-year-old grandmother's reaction when cops bring supplies to her door before Irma

View More Video