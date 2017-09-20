Will Maria come to NC, and as a major hurricane? Here’s the latest.

More Videos 0:49 Duke Life Flight helicopter crashes, kills four Pause 0:46 Hurricane Maria brings extreme wind, rain to Puerto Rico 0:12 Swells from Hurricane Jose wash over Outer Banks road 1:31 Hurricane Maria heads towards the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico after slamming the Caribbean 1:47 Swimmer takes on Hurricane Irma waves at Myrtle Beach 0:31 Maria becomes a Category 5 hurricane 1:08 Waves build as Hurricane Jose passes near Outer Banks 1:00 Surprise! Diamondback rattlesnake caught on camera slithering on Hilton Head beach 1:47 Hurricane Irma: Polluted flood water flows through houses in a Florida neighborhood 0:32 Fierce wind gusts as Hurricane Maria hits Puerto Rico Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico early on September 20, bringing extreme wind and rain to the region, local media reported. The National Hurricane Center warned that Maria would hit the southeastern Puerto Rico after passing over the Caribbean island of St Croix. A hurricane warning also remained in effect for the Virgin Islands and the Dominican Republic. Instagram/Luis Guzmán via Storyful

