Will Maria come to NC, and as a major hurricane? Here’s the latest.

The projected path for Hurricane Maria, which was lashing Puerto Rico on Wednesday with 155 mph winds, suggests it might not make a direct hit on North Carolina next week, but the storm’s effects almost certainly will be felt nonetheless.
In addition, the forecasts go out only to Saturday, and forecasters are always cautious about saying what large, complicated weather systems will do as they traverse thousands of square miles of tropical waters.
In Puerto Rico, Maria seemed intent on proving that a direct hit is not necessary to cause problems.
The storm’s center was 50 miles from San Juan early Wednesday, but the strongest winds reached out 60 miles from the core.
North of the latest storm to batter Caribbean islands, Hurricane Jose this week stuck to the offshore track that forecasters at the National Hurricane Center expected.
Nonetheless, that storm will continue to cause rough surf and rip currents along the North Carolina shore north of Cape Hatteras for the rest of the week, the National Weather Service’s Morehead City office said Wednesday.
Maria left the island of Dominica virtually without contact with the rest of the world when the storm passed there Tuesday night, officials said.
Gov. Ricardo Rossello of Puerto Rico predicted that Maria could hit his territory “with a force and violence that we haven’t seen for several generations.”
