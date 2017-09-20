Will Maria come to NC, and as a major hurricane? Here’s the latest.

More Videos

Duke Life Flight helicopter crashes, kills four 0:49

Duke Life Flight helicopter crashes, kills four

Hurricane Maria brings extreme wind, rain to Puerto Rico 0:46

Hurricane Maria brings extreme wind, rain to Puerto Rico

Swells from Hurricane Jose wash over Outer Banks road 0:12

Swells from Hurricane Jose wash over Outer Banks road

Hurricane Maria heads towards the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico after slamming the Caribbean 1:31

Hurricane Maria heads towards the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico after slamming the Caribbean

Swimmer takes on Hurricane Irma waves at Myrtle Beach 1:47

Swimmer takes on Hurricane Irma waves at Myrtle Beach

Maria becomes a Category 5 hurricane 0:31

Maria becomes a Category 5 hurricane

Waves build as Hurricane Jose passes near Outer Banks 1:08

Waves build as Hurricane Jose passes near Outer Banks

Surprise! Diamondback rattlesnake caught on camera slithering on Hilton Head beach 1:00

Surprise! Diamondback rattlesnake caught on camera slithering on Hilton Head beach

Hurricane Irma: Polluted flood water flows through houses in a Florida neighborhood 1:47

Hurricane Irma: Polluted flood water flows through houses in a Florida neighborhood

Fierce wind gusts as Hurricane Maria hits Puerto Rico 0:32

Fierce wind gusts as Hurricane Maria hits Puerto Rico

  • Hurricane Maria brings extreme wind, rain to Puerto Rico

    Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico early on September 20, bringing extreme wind and rain to the region, local media reported. The National Hurricane Center warned that Maria would hit the southeastern Puerto Rico after passing over the Caribbean island of St Croix. A hurricane warning also remained in effect for the Virgin Islands and the Dominican Republic.

Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico early on September 20, bringing extreme wind and rain to the region, local media reported. The National Hurricane Center warned that Maria would hit the southeastern Puerto Rico after passing over the Caribbean island of St Croix. A hurricane warning also remained in effect for the Virgin Islands and the Dominican Republic. Instagram/Luis Guzmán via Storyful
Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico early on September 20, bringing extreme wind and rain to the region, local media reported. The National Hurricane Center warned that Maria would hit the southeastern Puerto Rico after passing over the Caribbean island of St Croix. A hurricane warning also remained in effect for the Virgin Islands and the Dominican Republic. Instagram/Luis Guzmán via Storyful

Weather

Will Maria come to NC, and as a major hurricane? Here’s the latest.

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

September 20, 2017 8:10 AM

The projected path for Hurricane Maria, which was lashing Puerto Rico on Wednesday with 155 mph winds, suggests it might not make a direct hit on North Carolina next week, but the storm’s effects almost certainly will be felt nonetheless.

In addition, the forecasts go out only to Saturday, and forecasters are always cautious about saying what large, complicated weather systems will do as they traverse thousands of square miles of tropical waters.

In Puerto Rico, Maria seemed intent on proving that a direct hit is not necessary to cause problems.

The storm’s center was 50 miles from San Juan early Wednesday, but the strongest winds reached out 60 miles from the core.

North of the latest storm to batter Caribbean islands, Hurricane Jose this week stuck to the offshore track that forecasters at the National Hurricane Center expected.

Nonetheless, that storm will continue to cause rough surf and rip currents along the North Carolina shore north of Cape Hatteras for the rest of the week, the National Weather Service’s Morehead City office said Wednesday.

Maria left the island of Dominica virtually without contact with the rest of the world when the storm passed there Tuesday night, officials said.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello of Puerto Rico predicted that Maria could hit his territory “with a force and violence that we haven’t seen for several generations.”

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Hurricane Maria brings extreme wind, rain to Puerto Rico

