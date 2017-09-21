The latest on Hurricane Maria gives a better idea of what NC is likely to see

More Videos 0:49 Hurricane Maria hits the Dominican Republic Pause 2:30 Aerial footage shows Hurricane Maria damage in Dominica 0:47 Coast Guard crews train in Hurricane Jose's heavy surf at Outer Banks 0:12 Swells from Hurricane Jose wash over Outer Banks road 0:31 Satellite imagery shows Hurricane Maria directly over Puerto Rico 0:46 Hurricane Maria brings extreme wind, rain to Puerto Rico 0:49 Hurricane Maria hits the Dominican Republic 0:49 Hurricane Maria blasts Caribbean island of Guadeloupe 1:08 Waves build as Hurricane Jose passes near Outer Banks 0:58 Last call for Life Flight Three Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hurricane Maria hits the Dominican Republic After leaving Puerto Rico without power and with catastrophic flooding, the category 3 storm moves to the Dominican Republic. Maria is also expected to impact the Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas on Thursday. After leaving Puerto Rico without power and with catastrophic flooding, the category 3 storm moves to the Dominican Republic. Maria is also expected to impact the Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas on Thursday. Meta Viers/McClatchy

