NC State celebrates its victory over FSU 0:43

NC State celebrates its victory over FSU

Blue Devils celebrate win over Tar Heels 1:35

Blue Devils celebrate win over Tar Heels

Jennifer Lopez pleads for her Puerto Rican homeland 0:57

Jennifer Lopez pleads for her Puerto Rican homeland

Hurricane Maria hits the Dominican Republic 0:49

Hurricane Maria hits the Dominican Republic

Coast Guard crews train in Hurricane Jose's heavy surf at Outer Banks 0:47

Coast Guard crews train in Hurricane Jose's heavy surf at Outer Banks

Coast Guard, British Royal Navy rescue three from capsized vessel off Puerto Rico 2:47

Coast Guard, British Royal Navy rescue three from capsized vessel off Puerto Rico

Aerial footage shows Hurricane Maria damage in Dominica 2:30

Aerial footage shows Hurricane Maria damage in Dominica

Swells from Hurricane Jose wash over Outer Banks road 0:12

Swells from Hurricane Jose wash over Outer Banks road

Should Confederate monuments stay or go? 1:57

Should Confederate monuments stay or go?

NC State's Doeren: 'I am so proud of those guys' 7:32

NC State's Doeren: 'I am so proud of those guys'

  Hurricane Maria shifts west and NC watches and waits

    Hurricane Maria has shifted west with several models projecting a path closer to NC as it moves north in the Atlantic.

Hurricane Maria has shifted west with several models projecting a path closer to NC as it moves north in the Atlantic. NOAA
Hurricane Maria has shifted west with several models projecting a path closer to NC as it moves north in the Atlantic. NOAA

NC could feel winds from Hurricane Maria as soon as Monday, life threatening surf expected

By Abbie Bennett and Josh Shaffer

abennett@newsobserver.com

September 24, 2017 9:49 AM

Hurricane Maria is forecast to track up the southeastern coast of the United States and winds from the storm are expected to reach North Carolina as early as Monday.

While the Category 2 storm had weakened slightly as of early Sunday morning, its maximum sustained winds were still near 110 mph with higher gusts and fluctuations in the storm’s strength are expected over the next day or so, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The core of Maria is expected to move well east of the southeast coast of the U.S. over the next two days, but the Carolinas could still feel tropical force winds and see rain from the storm, since those winds can be felt up to 240 miles from the center. Winds east of Maria’s center clocked in at 68 mph with gusts up to 85 mph on Sunday.

Tropical storm or hurricane watches may be needed for parts of the coast on Monday.

Swells generated by Maria already were increasing along parts of the coast Sunday and are expected to continue to increase. The swells are expected to cause life threatening surf and rip current conditions. Red flags were out on beaches in North and South Carolina on Monday, warning swimmers of the rough surf.

