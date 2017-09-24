NC could feel winds from Hurricane Maria as soon as Monday, life threatening surf expected

Hurricane Maria is forecast to track up the southeastern coast of the United States and winds from the storm are expected to reach North Carolina as early as Monday.
While the Category 2 storm had weakened slightly as of early Sunday morning, its maximum sustained winds were still near 110 mph with higher gusts and fluctuations in the storm’s strength are expected over the next day or so, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The core of Maria is expected to move well east of the southeast coast of the U.S. over the next two days, but the Carolinas could still feel tropical force winds and see rain from the storm, since those winds can be felt up to 240 miles from the center. Winds east of Maria’s center clocked in at 68 mph with gusts up to 85 mph on Sunday.
Tropical storm or hurricane watches may be needed for parts of the coast on Monday.
Swells generated by Maria already were increasing along parts of the coast Sunday and are expected to continue to increase. The swells are expected to cause life threatening surf and rip current conditions. Red flags were out on beaches in North and South Carolina on Monday, warning swimmers of the rough surf.
