A graphic showing earliest reasonable arrival time of tropical storm-force winds from a growing tropical depression as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017.
Weather

As tropical system grows in the Gulf, projections show it may take aim at NC

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

October 04, 2017 1:33 PM

A tropical system growing in the Caribbean may soon spell the end of what has mostly been a dry transition from summer to fall in North Carolina and other parts of the Southeast, but not until the end of the weekend.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, the storm was labeled a tropical depression with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

But it is projected to strengthen to a tropical storm, at which time it would be named Nate, and then a hurricane over the weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“The system is forecast to continue strengthening over the Gulf of Mexico and could affect portions of the northern Gulf Coast as a hurricane this weekend, with direct impacts from wind, storm surge and heavy rainfall,” the center said. “However, it is too early to specify the timing or magnitude of these impacts.”

The forecast path shows the storm moving into the Gulf of Mexico as a tropical storm by 8 a.m. Saturday and approaching the Florida Panhandle as a hurricane about 8 a.m. Sunday. The forecast shows the storm reaching the Carolinas by Monday morning.

“Even if it becomes a tropical storm or a hurricane, it moves fairly quickly into the Gulf, and then it works along the Appalachians and it does bring us some moisture,” ABC11 meteorologist Don Schwenneker said Wednesday. “I do think we will see some rain from this system … Sunday into Monday, even on into Tuesday.”

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1

