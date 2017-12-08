Yes, it’s true: There’s a winter weather advisory for parts of the Triangle

The weather is nasty, and it’s expected to stay that way through much of Saturday.

The Triad, Hillsborough and Chapel Hill are under a winter storm warning until 4 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Snow might accumulate 2 to 4 inches as far east as Orange County, and bridges could become hazardous.

Parts of the Triangle including Wake, Franklin, Vance and Warren counties, are under a winter weather advisory until 4 p.m. Saturday, according to the NWS. This area is forecast to remain at or above freezing, so any precipitation that falls is more likely to accumulate as 1 to 2 inches of slush or wet snow. Roads could become slick.

In both areas, rain could mix with snow before precipitation ends Saturday.

Some of Saturday’s state high school football championships have been delayed by 3 hours, the NC High School Athletic Association said.

Has anything else been canceled? Here is ABC11’s list of closings and delays.

And make sure to visit our weather page for the latest video forecast.

Further west, a handful of North Carolina counties in the Asheville area were placed under a winter storm warning through 7 a.m. Saturday. Those locations are expected to see heavy snow, and travel conditions will be affected, the warning said.

“Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches are expected, with localized amounts up to 8 inches above 5,000 feet,” the forecast said.