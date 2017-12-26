More Videos

Weather

Snow, ice still possible for some in NC ahead of New Year’s, forecasts say

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

December 26, 2017 08:33 AM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

North Carolina still may see some snow and even ice before the week ends, according to the latest forecasts.

Although chances for a wintry mix later in the week in central North Carolina have been downgraded some, possible icing has entered the conversation for Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service called for an “increasing threat of some light wintry precipitation in the Sandhills and southern Coastal Plain around daybreak Wednesday.” The area includes Fayetteville and Goldsboro.

“It could throw a few snowflakes at us in the Triangle,” ABC11 meteorologist Don Schewenneker said of the Wednesday morning activity.

The N.C. Department of Transportation said it would begin applying brine to bridges and overpasses in Wake County about 11 a.m. Tuesday in anticipation of inclement weather later in the week. More brining will take place about 11 a.m. Wednesday, focusing on interstates and highways, if the forecast still calls for snow at that time.

A full week of below-average temperatures is expected to increase the chances for wintry weather. Highs are expected in the 30s Thursday, Friday and Saturday, according to the latest forecast from ABC11.

LIGHT
A forecast map showing the probability of one-tenth of an inch or more snow in central North Carolina from 6 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26 to 7 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017.
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

MEDIUM
A forecast map showing the probability of 1 inch or more snow in central North Carolina from 6 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26 to 7 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017.
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

Latest forecast models vary – with some calling for a chance for light snow Thursday night into Friday morning for the southeastern part of the state, and others that don’t.

The probability of snow later in the week in central North Carolina has been reduced to “slight to low ... and even that may be generous,” the NWS said.

“(There’s) some uncertainty for Thursday night into Friday, as well, but the potential there to see a few snowflakes.”

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1

