NC governor declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm

With a snow storm bearing down on North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency Wednesday.

The alert applies to impacted parts of the state, Cooper said, enabling necessary resources to be deployed in those areas.

Counties in the east and northeast could see up to 8 inches of snow. All of Eastern North Carolina and some counties in the central part of the state are expected to get some snow.

In the Triangle, the declaration includes Wake, Durham, Johnston, Chatham, Harnett and Granville counties.

The combination of ice, snow, high winds and low temperatures makes power outages possible and driving treacherous.

The governor asked people to stay off roads Wednesday night and Thursday, because travel could be dangerous.

“The good news is that the storm is moving quickly and should be gone by Thursday evening,” Cooper said in a press conference at the State Emergency Operations Center. “The bad news is that we will have unusually cold temperatures sticking around for several days, and those frigid temperatures can be dangerous – particularly for people who may lose power during the storm.”

Areas of the Triangle could get up to 2 inches of snow, with a dusting most likely for most of the region.

Twenty-eight school systems are releasing students early Wednesday, Cooper said, and six are closed.

The adverse weather policy is in effect for state employees. Mandatory state employees must go to work. Non-mandatory employees should use their discretion.

“All state employees should keep in touch with their supervisors,” Cooper said.

Cooper’s declaration triggers state law against charging excessive prices during an emergency, according to Cooper’s office. To ease the transportation of supplies and equipment, the governor also issued an executive order waiving restrictions on truck weights, size and hours of service.

