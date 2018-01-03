More Videos

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow

Snow in the ABC11 forecast!

Snow in the ABC11 forecast!

Watch boiling water turn to snow

Watch boiling water turn to snow

Cold? Try a polar bear plunge on a sub-freezing day.

Cold? Try a polar bear plunge on a sub-freezing day.

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia'

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia'

See what Hurricanes' Justin Williams says about the power play

See what Hurricanes' Justin Williams says about the power play

Are cute puppies part of Russia's military strategy?

Are cute puppies part of Russia's military strategy?

'I think we gifted too many goals,' says Peters

'I think we gifted too many goals,' says Peters

Changing how math is taught in Wake County schools

Changing how math is taught in Wake County schools

NC State's wolves get the deep freeze

NC State's wolves get the deep freeze

    With the potential of winter weather this week, here are some tips for driving on icy or snow-covered roads.

Weather

Snow is on the way; here’s what to expect in the Triangle

By Ron Gallagher And Aaron Moody

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

January 03, 2018 06:44 AM

UPDATED 9 MINUTES AGO

Snow is on the way to eastern North Carolina, forecasters said Wednesday morning. What is not clear is how far it will extend into the Triangle.

Some computer models show flakes reaching far enough west for the Triangle to see a dusting, ABC11 meteorologist Steve Stewart said.

“It’s late in the day when that opportunity for snow is going to be with us,” Stewart said.

All forecasters agree that the part of the state from Interstate 95 east to the coast has a few inches of snow in store.

Wake County is included in a winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service. The advisory also includes Franklin County. “Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected,” the advisory says.

Johnston County and points east are under a winter storm warning that goes into effect at noon, with a forecast of 2 to 4 inches snow and “difficult travel conditions.” That is in effect through 7 a.m. Thursday.

Stewart said one computer model predicted snow flurries starting in western parts of the Triangle, but that “is kind of an outlier model.”

The weather service said, “A few hours of very light snow or flurries are possible late this afternoon” in most of the Triangle.

Temperatures Wednesday are not predicted to get much above freezing, so what snow does appear in the central Triangle could stick to roads, Stewart said.

The day started with temperatures near the day’s record low of 9 degrees.

