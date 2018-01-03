Snow is on the way; here’s what to expect in the Triangle

Snow is on the way to eastern North Carolina, forecasters said Wednesday morning. What is not clear is how far it will extend into the Triangle.
Some computer models show flakes reaching far enough west for the Triangle to see a dusting, ABC11 meteorologist Steve Stewart said.
“It’s late in the day when that opportunity for snow is going to be with us,” Stewart said.
All forecasters agree that the part of the state from Interstate 95 east to the coast has a few inches of snow in store.
Wake County is included in a winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service. The advisory also includes Franklin County. “Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected,” the advisory says.
Johnston County and points east are under a winter storm warning that goes into effect at noon, with a forecast of 2 to 4 inches snow and “difficult travel conditions.” That is in effect through 7 a.m. Thursday.
Stewart said one computer model predicted snow flurries starting in western parts of the Triangle, but that “is kind of an outlier model.”
The weather service said, “A few hours of very light snow or flurries are possible late this afternoon” in most of the Triangle.
Temperatures Wednesday are not predicted to get much above freezing, so what snow does appear in the central Triangle could stick to roads, Stewart said.
The day started with temperatures near the day’s record low of 9 degrees.
