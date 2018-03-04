Weather

70 cargo containers lost at sea after falling off ship in high wind, rough waves

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

March 04, 2018 10:48 AM

The Coast Guard is warning mariners to be on the lookout for mroe than 70 cargo containers lost at sea.

High wind and rough seas on Saturday caused 70 to 73 cargo containers to fall off a cargo ship about 17 miles off Oregon Inlet in North Carolina, the Coast Guard said in a Sunday news release.

The cargo ship Maersk Shanghai contacted watchstanders at Sector North Carolina’s command center via VHF-FM marine radio channel 16, notifying them of the lost cargo containers.

The Coast Guard urges all mariners to be cautious when traveling through the area.

