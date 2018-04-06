A ‘burst’ of snow and sleet is possible in NC this weekend. Again.

How many more times will snow make the forecast for the springtime in North Carolina? At least once.
A cold front moving into the area by Saturday is expected to meet wet weather from a low pressure system that could produce “a short burst of winter precipitation,” the National Weather Service said Friday.
The frozen stuff is expected to fall Saturday night into Sunday morning in the form of snow or sleet across central North Carolina.
“(Saturday) is going to be interesting,” said ABC11 meteorologist Steve Stewart. “I mean, we could have temperatures falling by late in the afternoon maybe to the upper 30’s. I’m not expecting problems, but I think Sunday morning could be some slick spots on bridges and overpasses.”
The weather service also anticipates minimal impacts, but noted that temperatures will fall below freezing Saturday night and even into the upper 20s in some locations by Sunday morning.
Another cold, rainy day is in store for Monday, followed by several more days below normal temperatures, according to ABC11.
Comments