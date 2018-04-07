Severe storms, snow, sleet, and a freeze warning – a well-rounded NC forecast

The forecast for the day ahead is only going to fuel North Carolina’s reputation for wild weather.
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in eastern N.C. on Saturday, mainly south and east of the Triangle, the National Weather Service said. The main threat in those locations is damaging winds between 5 p.m. and sunset.
As a rainy, low-pressure system draws cold air from the north, light snow or sleet could fall in the northern Piedmont, according to the weather service.
Wintry weather is possible Saturday evening along and north of Interstates 40 and 85, a Saturday morning update said. It is not expected to stick, thanks to warm ground temperatures.
As the chance for snow wears off, sub-freezing temperatures are expected to set in. A freeze warning is in effect from 5-9 a.m. Sunday for the northern counties, from the Triad to the Triangle and as far east as Edgecombe and Halifax counties.
Another cold, rainy day is in store for Monday, followed by several more days below normal temperatures, according to ABC11.
