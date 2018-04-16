An aerial view of significant damage to homes in Greensboro Monday, April 16, 2018. Two storms, reported as tornadoes, toppled trees and ripped apart homes in Greensboro and Reidsville Sunday afternoon. Duke Energy crews were working Monday morning to restore electric service to more than 31,000 customers in central North Carolina counties.
An aerial view of significant damage to homes in Greensboro Monday, April 16, 2018. Two storms, reported as tornadoes, toppled trees and ripped apart homes in Greensboro and Reidsville Sunday afternoon. Duke Energy crews were working Monday morning to restore electric service to more than 31,000 customers in central North Carolina counties. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com
Weather

Tornado in Greensboro had wind speeds of 135 mph

By Colin Warren-Hicks

cwarrenhicks@heraldsun.com

April 16, 2018 02:44 PM

Greensboro

A tornado that ripped through Greensboro on Sunday had wind speeds of 135 mph and was a category F2 twister, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado, which left homes destroyed, was a "higher-end" F2, said Gail Hartfield, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

Tornadoes are categorized by their wind speeds, from F1 through F5. The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center defines an F2 tornado as one capable of delivering "considerable damage" with wind speeds between 113 and 157 mph.

Storms crossed North Carolina on Sunday, and two storms, reported as tornadoes, toppled trees and ripped apart homes in Greensboro and Reidsville. One person died in Greensboro.

The Triangle saw heavy rain and gusts of wind. One National Weather Service observer measured 5.09 inches of rain north of New Hill in Wake County, though others measured less than an inch where they live.

Martin Jones ll photographed a funnel cloud touching down in Greensboro near the campus of NC A&T University Sunday afternoon as a line of severe storms moved through the area. Martin Jones ll

Alva Gripper, 72, sorts through clothing in the remnants of her home in Greensboro, N.C. Monday, April 16, 2018. A tornado ripped through this eastern Greensboro neighborhood destroying dozens of homes. Gripper, who will now stay with the daughter said , "It's good, it's good...I'm fine, I'll just take it one day at a time and take it in stride." She was not at home when the storm hit.
Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com

The weekend storms dropped 2-5 inches of precipitation over swaths of the Piedmont and N.C. mountains.

While Hartfield said that there were "no life-threatening" flash floods in the state, downed trees and isolated pools of water closed roads and slowed traffic statewide.

Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks

