Tornado in Greensboro had wind speeds of 135 mph

A tornado that ripped through Greensboro on Sunday had wind speeds of 135 mph and was a category F2 twister, according to the National Weather Service.
The tornado, which left homes destroyed, was a "higher-end" F2, said Gail Hartfield, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh.
Tornadoes are categorized by their wind speeds, from F1 through F5. The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center defines an F2 tornado as one capable of delivering "considerable damage" with wind speeds between 113 and 157 mph.
Storms crossed North Carolina on Sunday, and two storms, reported as tornadoes, toppled trees and ripped apart homes in Greensboro and Reidsville. One person died in Greensboro.
The Triangle saw heavy rain and gusts of wind. One National Weather Service observer measured 5.09 inches of rain north of New Hill in Wake County, though others measured less than an inch where they live.
The weekend storms dropped 2-5 inches of precipitation over swaths of the Piedmont and N.C. mountains.
While Hartfield said that there were "no life-threatening" flash floods in the state, downed trees and isolated pools of water closed roads and slowed traffic statewide.
Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks
Comments