Here’s another thing to worry about in the ocean: This huge rattlesnake

Just when you thought it was safe to go in the ocean, a video surfaces showing a rattlesnake swimming out to sea from a North Carolina beach.
Sam Corlis captured the video that shows what looks like a large rattlesnake on a beach near the northeast end of Ocracoke Island on Aug. 16. The snake was swimming directly into the ocean, keeping its head above water and making it through the waves as it continued out to sea.
Corlis shared her video to the Ocracoke Island Facebook page.
“He seemed perfectly at ease and purposeful in the salty waves,” Corlis said. “He knew where he was headed.”
Never miss a local story.
Corlis said there was no one else on the beach when she saw the snake.
“It was his turf,” she said. “He went his way, and I watched.”
The snake’s track came from within a roped off bird sanctuary area, so Corlis said she couldn’t tell exactly where it came from.
“I have seen several variety of snakes on the island and in its’ backwaters but this was a complete surprise to me,” Corlis said, adding that she was out taking photos, collecting shells and picking up trash – her normal beach habits – when she spotted the snake. Corlis is from West Virginia, but vacations on the island.
It’s not the first time a rattler has been spotted on Carolina shores. On Aug. 1, Jonathan and Lindsay Wiles were walking on Port Royal Plantation Beach in Hilton Head, S.C., when they spotted one.
“Our morning rattle snake friend ... The rare Hilton Head Beach rattler,” Wiles wrote in his Facebook post from August.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768, @AbbieRBennett
Comments