More Videos

Orange's Payton Wilson talks about flipping from UNC to NC State 1:00

Orange's Payton Wilson talks about flipping from UNC to NC State

Pause
Dave Doeren stays with NC State 1:21

Dave Doeren stays with NC State

Payton Wilson commits to the Wolfpack 0:41

Payton Wilson commits to the Wolfpack

Chinese tire company will bring 800 jobs to Edgecombe County 0:46

Chinese tire company will bring 800 jobs to Edgecombe County

Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet 0:28

Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet

Senate Republicans celebrate tax plan vote, McConnell says they can sell American people on it 3:06

Senate Republicans celebrate tax plan vote, McConnell says they can sell American people on it

Fight at Sanderson High under investigation 0:08

Fight at Sanderson High under investigation

A Chef’s Life Season 5 Trailer 3:05

A Chef’s Life Season 5 Trailer

Christian Laettner as Santa? Only if you want to make little Kentucky fans cry. 0:44

Christian Laettner as Santa? Only if you want to make little Kentucky fans cry.

Pageant comes (to new) home for Christmas 1:30

Pageant comes (to new) home for Christmas

  • Hurricanes, rip currents, sharks and now rattlesnakes?

    Sam Corlis caught this huge snake, a canebrake or timber rattlesnake, on the northern tip of Ocracoke Island as it headed out in the NC surf.

Sam Corlis caught this huge snake, a canebrake or timber rattlesnake, on the northern tip of Ocracoke Island as it headed out in the NC surf. Courtesy of Sam Corlis
Sam Corlis caught this huge snake, a canebrake or timber rattlesnake, on the northern tip of Ocracoke Island as it headed out in the NC surf. Courtesy of Sam Corlis

Weird

Here’s another thing to worry about in the ocean: This huge rattlesnake

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

September 18, 2017 04:50 PM

UPDATED September 18, 2017 10:25 PM

OCRACOKE ISLAND

Just when you thought it was safe to go in the ocean, a video surfaces showing a rattlesnake swimming out to sea from a North Carolina beach.

Sam Corlis captured the video that shows what looks like a large rattlesnake on a beach near the northeast end of Ocracoke Island on Aug. 16. The snake was swimming directly into the ocean, keeping its head above water and making it through the waves as it continued out to sea.

Corlis shared her video to the Ocracoke Island Facebook page.

“He seemed perfectly at ease and purposeful in the salty waves,” Corlis said. “He knew where he was headed.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Corlis said there was no one else on the beach when she saw the snake.

“It was his turf,” she said. “He went his way, and I watched.”

The snake’s track came from within a roped off bird sanctuary area, so Corlis said she couldn’t tell exactly where it came from.

“I have seen several variety of snakes on the island and in its’ backwaters but this was a complete surprise to me,” Corlis said, adding that she was out taking photos, collecting shells and picking up trash – her normal beach habits – when she spotted the snake. Corlis is from West Virginia, but vacations on the island.

It’s not the first time a rattler has been spotted on Carolina shores. On Aug. 1, Jonathan and Lindsay Wiles were walking on Port Royal Plantation Beach in Hilton Head, S.C., when they spotted one.

“Our morning rattle snake friend ... The rare Hilton Head Beach rattler,” Wiles wrote in his Facebook post from August.

Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768, @AbbieRBennett

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Orange's Payton Wilson talks about flipping from UNC to NC State 1:00

Orange's Payton Wilson talks about flipping from UNC to NC State

Pause
Dave Doeren stays with NC State 1:21

Dave Doeren stays with NC State

Payton Wilson commits to the Wolfpack 0:41

Payton Wilson commits to the Wolfpack

Chinese tire company will bring 800 jobs to Edgecombe County 0:46

Chinese tire company will bring 800 jobs to Edgecombe County

Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet 0:28

Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet

Senate Republicans celebrate tax plan vote, McConnell says they can sell American people on it 3:06

Senate Republicans celebrate tax plan vote, McConnell says they can sell American people on it

Fight at Sanderson High under investigation 0:08

Fight at Sanderson High under investigation

A Chef’s Life Season 5 Trailer 3:05

A Chef’s Life Season 5 Trailer

Christian Laettner as Santa? Only if you want to make little Kentucky fans cry. 0:44

Christian Laettner as Santa? Only if you want to make little Kentucky fans cry.

Pageant comes (to new) home for Christmas 1:30

Pageant comes (to new) home for Christmas

  • Surveillance video shows teen returning wallet with $1,500 to owner's doorstep

    Melissa Vang is thrilled to see goodness lies in the hearts of teens. "God bless this young man's heart," she wrote on Facebook with a post of this video. It shows Tyler Opdyke, 18, leaving her husband's wallet stuffed with $1,500 cash to her doorstep in Elk Grove, California after waiting for someone to answer the door. Vang apologized for not opening the door to strangers, but later found the the teen and thanked him for the kind gesture.

Surveillance video shows teen returning wallet with $1,500 to owner's doorstep

View More Video