My dad died while cycling. Here's how to be safe.

SHARE COPY LINK If you drive around Raleigh, you might not consider it a hilly city. But if you run or ride a bike around town, you know otherwise, especially as you get away from its mostly flat downtown. Executive editor John Drescher offers his advice on climb Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

If you drive around Raleigh, you might not consider it a hilly city. But if you run or ride a bike around town, you know otherwise, especially as you get away from its mostly flat downtown. Executive editor John Drescher offers his advice on climb Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com