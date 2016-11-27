Another move to suppress votes

2:04 Shop Small Business Saturday In Raleigh Pause

2:57 Relive NC State's victory over UNC

1:29 Emotional Ryan Switzer after loss: 'I played my heart out'

2:35 UNC's Trubisky: 'A loss is a loss'

1:45 A fumble then a whole lot of pushing and shoving

1:38 Why shop at 4 a.m. on Black Friday? Shoppers share their stories.

5:52 Doeren: 'It's about these players and these coaches hanging together'

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

1:55 The topsy turvy relationship of Donald Trump and Nikki Haley

1:51 Coach K discusses win over William & Mary and the challenges it presented