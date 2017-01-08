Trump needs to back US intelligence agencies on Russian hacking threat

Donald Trump appears to be having trouble understanding that the concerns over possible Russian involvement in leaks of emails and other inside information are now his concerns — not a political issue. The president-elect needs to stand firm behind American intelligence agencies, from whom he’ll receive a briefing on classified findings regarding accusations that the Russians provided hacked Democratic campaign and other political emails to WikiLeaks, which definitely did damage to Hillary Clinton’s campaign.
This is not fodder for a stump speech. This is not as issue Trump can take before a rally of his most vehement supporters to get raucous applause. This is an intelligence issue of grave importance. If the Russians involved themselves in trying to influence an American election, then sanctions beyond those already imposed by President Obama will be warranted. And Trump will have to confront Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, with stern and emphatic repercussions — not with off-the-cuff references to Putin’s strength as a leader.
If Trump continues to make not-so-veiled challenges to American intelligence agencies, he risks undermining his credbility as president before his term even begins. Even those among his supporters who vented their anger at government and ignored his ever-shifting positions, his outrageous comments about women, his bombast based in suspicion more than fact, will be given more than pause if he appears to be defending Russian interference in the most sacred process in this or any other democracy — an election.
This is a defining moment for Donald Trump, one that may set the course for the next four years. It is symbolism, but is is also an important time in terms of America’s relations with all allies.
It is as well a test of the electoral process. The public’s inherent cynicism about politics, evidenced by chronically low turnouts, will only grow worse if people think, “Who cares? The Russians are probably going to fix it, anyway.” Trump did damage himself in his campaign, reckoning that the system was “fixed” to deny him the presidency, going so far as to say in one debate the he wasn’t sure he’d abide by the outcome of the election. It was a disturbing moment.
That kind of thing puts even more pressure on Trump to stand strongly behind the findings of American intelligence agencies once the reports on Russian hacking are complete. He’s got to step up and show he intends to ensure the integrity of future elections no matter what. If that means coming down hard on the Russians, so be it. He referenced in his campaign that Putin “said nice things about me.”
But even if Trump is naive enough to believe he is so magnetic that Putin will do as he wishes, certainly his advisers, along with those who oversee America’s intelligence operations, know that’s not true. Trump is about to face some hard truth about foreign intelligence, and the days of campaign speeches are over. Now he must focus on protecting this country against those who wish to undermine this democracy and the safety of the American people.
