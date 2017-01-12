Caution lighton charters

1:23 Making Curry Laksa at Co Charlotte Pause

2:18 Tar Heel of the Year: John Kane’s vision continues to transform Raleigh

1:11 Princeville residents get first look at flooded homes

2:24 NC State's Gottfried after loss: "We got better tonight"

2:07 Intelligence officials testify on Russian election hacking

3:44 Gov. Cooper appoints cabinet secretaries to lead commerce, administration

9:15 House Speaker Moore: "There's always a healthy competition for influence among the branches (of government)"

4:15 Cooper sworn in as governor minutes after midnight

1:54 UNC's Berry on the Wake Forest comeback