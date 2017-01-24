First the sow, now the reap

State Sen. Joyce Krawiec and new Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey may face a backlash of which they never dreamed thanks to some positively ridiculous and mean, undignified posts on social media.
Like President Donald Trump, they’ve offered posts about those with whom they disagree over women’s marches in North Carolina and Washington. And mean-spirited doesn’t begin to describe it. Causey was on Facebook sharing a post that showed marchers and said, “In one day, Trump got more fat women out walking than Michelle Obama did in 8 years.” So he’s managed to anger tens of thousands of women and to join in a cheap shot at one of the most popular first ladies in history. Causey, who apologized and apparently shut down his Facebook page, at least for a while, isn’t likely to soon recover politically, if ever.
Krawiec of Kernersville was, if possible, worse, tweeting: “Message to crazies @ Women’s March — if Brains were lard, you couldn’t grease a small skillet. You know who you are.” She also profusely apologized — several times. But the problem with writing something and sending it out to cyberspace is that you can’t take it back, and you can’t deny you said it. Krawiec also has likely put herself at political risk. Women are a powerful voting block.
This is disgraceful and inexcusable behavior from elected officials. The only positive is, those who were attacked and offended may well have the last laugh — @ the polls.
Comments