April 23, 2017 3:58 PM

Sports agent took a hard fall amid UNC scandal

BY THE EDITORIAL BOARD

It may not be uncommon, these inducements for college athletes coming from agents who hope to make big money on pro prospects. But one tweet started a dramatic professional and personal trauma for Terry Watson, who now has made a plea deal after facing 14 felony counts in Orange County for athlete-agent inducement and obstructing justice. He’ll now be on probation for 30 months and pay a $5,000 fine. During probation, he’ll not be allowed to work for a sports agency.

Watson’s attorney noted his client had lost his business. His problem began with a tweet from former UNC-Chapel Hill football player Marvin Austin about an expenses-paid trip he took to South Florida. The Secretary of State investigated allegations that football players received improper benefits from agents. In the nearly seven years since, UNC-Chapel Hill has been under a cloud regarding academic-athletics scandal and phony classes and is facing uncertain but likely penalties from the NCAA.

Watson was but part of a huge, money-driven, out-of-control enterprise called “big-time college athletics.” The scope of that enterprise, fueled by boosters and television contracts and millions for coaches, continues to grow, despite hard lessons that should have been learned.

