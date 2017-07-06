A bishop for Raleigh’s future

Longtime residents can remember a time when it seemed North Carolina had few Catholics among its population – probably an inaccurate assumption even then – but now the Roman Catholic Diocese of Raleigh, comprised of the 54 counties of Eastern North Carolina, serves 222,671 registered Catholics and perhaps 250,000 unregistered Hispanics. The Diocese, covering 32,000 square miles, also has others of different backgrounds and native countries.
And now, one new bishop. Bishop Luis Rafael Zarama, a native of Columbia who has served the church since 1993 in Atlanta, has been appointed by Pope Francis. “I have no idea” as to why he was chosen, the bishop said. But he seems a sound choice for this diverse area. He’ll be formally installed in September, six weeks after the dedication of the new Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh.
Zarama has visited Raleigh before, but answered questions at a press conference Wednesday in Raleigh and pronounced he was “here to serve and to love everybody,” and to help those in the Diocese “to understand we are a family.”
Zarama has extensive educational background, and seems to be a very good match for Raleigh and for the administration of Pope Francis, who has emphasized open-mindedness toward all people and a focus on the less fortunate in the church’s mission. The bishop will set the tone for multiple deaneries and 95 parishes and missions, in addition to five offices for campus ministries.
Zarama comes to North Carolina to meet an eager and appreciative flock.
