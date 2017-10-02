Trump promised to end ‘American carnage,’ but he embraces the NRA

More Videos 1:41 A drought helped set the stage for the Syrian War Pause 2:27 UNC academic scandal explained 0:48 Louisville President: Coaches haven't been completely forthcoming about FBI investigation 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 58 4:42 Best of 'A Chef's Life' with Vivian Howard 1:10 Las Vegas attack deadliest shooting in US history 2:25 Community Voices forum focuses on risks and solutions of sea level rise 1:54 Senate leader Phil Berger discusses jail deaths 3:05 A Chef’s Life Season 5 Trailer 2:34 See why this parent is concerned about Wake school reassignment plan Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Las Vegas attack deadliest shooting in US history Photos from the scene of the shooting at a concert that left at least 50 dead and more than 400 hurt in Las Vegas. Photos from the scene of the shooting at a concert that left at least 50 dead and more than 400 hurt in Las Vegas. AP Photos

Photos from the scene of the shooting at a concert that left at least 50 dead and more than 400 hurt in Las Vegas. AP Photos