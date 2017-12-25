NC economy rolling under Cooper

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper points to the sky and comments on the rain as he spoke during an announcement at the Credit Suisse company in Morrisville, N.C., Tuesday , May 9, 2017. The company which has 1,700 employees in the Triangle, New York and Princeton, N.J. announced, due to the repeal of HB2, they will be bringing 1000 new jobs to their N.C. operation. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com