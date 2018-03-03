There’s something states can do about gun violence: ‘Red-flag’ laws

Cheers erupt as Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo signs an executive order Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, in Providence, R.I., to establish a new policy allowing relatives or police to ask judges to temporarily strip gun rights from people who show warning signs of violence. California, Connecticut, Indiana, Oregon and Washington already have so-called "red flag" laws. More than a dozen other states are considering similar bills. Jennifer McDermott AP