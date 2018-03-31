To help rural North Carolina, the state must invest more

At The News & Observer’s Community Voices forum last week on “Bridging North Carolina’s urban-rural divide,” a librarian came forward during the question-and-answer period. She told the forum’s panel how budget cuts have forced libraries to reduce their hours and further limited rural residents’ access to the internet and librarians who can steer them to good sources of information.
It was a brief but telling exchange about unintended consequences. Republicans, who control the state legislature. think they’re helping rural North Carolinians by slashing business taxes, but lowering taxes requires tightening state spending, and that ultimately limits county and municipal budgets. Eventually, that austerity hits local libraries, making it harder for some rural residents to communicate and get ahead. The message is that rural North Carolina needs investment, not tax cuts.
Some rural parts of North Carolina are finding ways to move forward on their own, but most are struggling. Thirty four of the state’s 80 rural counties lost population between 2016 and 2017.. The economic boom that has lifted the state’s urban counties hasn’t touched many of the state’s small towns and farming communities.
At the forum, state Sen. Erica Smith, a Democrat representing eight rural counties in the northeastern part of the state, described a lack of access in her district to such basics as the internet and doctors. She said people gather in school parking lots to use the school’s internet signal and some drive for hours to see a doctor. She also described how schools struggle to find teachers and young people leave for better jobs.
There may be political gains in pitting rural against urban, but it’s not helping rural North Carolina. Gov. Roy Cooper is trying to address the need with a new program called Hometown Strong, but the state needs the legislature to join him and adopt policies that will help bring the two North Carolinas into better balance.
Some steps that would help are clear:
• Expand Medicaid. The Affordable Care Act is under siege by the Trump administration, but it’s still insuring people who otherwise wouldn’t be insured. The money for expansion is still there. Medicaid expansion would help sustain rural hospitals both as sources of care and employment.
• Increase school funding. Rural areas need help supporting quality schools and paying teachers. Good schools are the key to a better economy. They improve the quality of the workforce and are often the largest employer in rural areas.
• Support renewable energy. Wind farms and solar farms make use of empty land, provide extra income to support small farms and bolster the local tax base.
• Increase the minimum wage. Too many jobs in rural areas don’t pay enough to support a family. Set a minimum living wage and employers will meet it.
• Encourage farming alternatives and open access to markets. Rochelle Sparko, a panelist at the forum and policy director of the Carolina Farm Stewardship Association, pointed to the growing market for organic foods and the need to make it easier for farmers to get their produce to urban customers.
Sparko rightly observed that to close the rural-urban divide, “A single point of connection, a bridge, is not enough. We need a complex network of connections.”
That network needs the support of people from all directions and on both sides of the aisle. It’s time for North Carolina to rise above politics to bring the two North Carolinas closer together.
