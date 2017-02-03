Anthony Waraksa: Not a time for obstruction

Regarding the Feb. 2 editorial “Trump’s choice invites pushback”: There are few who would argue judge Neil Gorsuch is not qualified to join the Supreme Court. Indeed, he was approved as judge for the 10th Circuit by voice vote in the Senate and that included 45 Democrats.
There are few who would argue he is likely to be confirmed by the Senate. And yet your editorial is suggesting partisan obstructionist politics instead of promoting responsible government.
Let’s not encourage our senators to to that, let’s encourage them to think of being responsible and loyal to the country and not the party. There are times to be obstructionist: This is not one of them.
Anthony Waraksa
Durham
