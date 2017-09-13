9/14 Letters: NC health care systems should explain how merger will help public

I enjoyed reading the letter to the editor “A response on health care” (Sept. 10) in which the UNC Health Care and Carolinas Healthcare CEOs defend their merger by touting three programs expected to reduce costs and increase efficiency. Taking one as an example, the argument is similar for all three: “We developed UNC Health Alliance, an Accountable Care Organization.”
What’s missing is “The reason we don’t have an incentive to pocket the benefits of this program and are passing them on to insurance companies and patients is (insert reason here). “Furthermore, the reason insurance companies have an incentive to pass these benefits on to reduce premiums and deductibles to patients is (insert reason here).”
Y’all didn’t get your positions without being smart. But the arguments justifying this merger based on cost reductions and efficiency don’t make sense.
David Stinson
Hillsborough
Remove Luther too
Regarding “Vandalized Lee statue removed from Duke” (Aug. 20): Across the United States, people are demanding that statues honoring Confederate soldiers and those associated with slavery and hate groups be taken down. With all of this righteous indignation, I am surprised no one has suggested that a prominently displayed figure at Duke University Chapel should not also be removed.
I am referring to an individual who espoused vile hate for Jewish people, encouraging his followers to burn their places of worship and homes, banish them, restrict their ability to travel and engage in commerce. He also preached violence against them, with members of his flock promoting that Jews be murdered. So why does Duke honor this individual ?
I am referring to none other than Martin Luther, who 500 years ago included in his writings many treatises against the Jewish people. So why does Duke University so prominently honor this individual at the Duke Chapel? Is this institution suggesting they support Luther’s hate against Jews? They have reportedly removed the statue of Robert E. Lee. Isn’t it time they also remove the figure of Martin Luther?
Robert Schiffman
Raleigh
NC ‘better than’ BOG
Regarding “UNC board bans legal action at civil rights center” (Sept. 8): I am discouraged and disgusted by the UNC Board of Governors’ decision regarding the UNC Law School and other affected institutions. My son, daughter, son-in-law and daughter-in law have all graduated from UNC system schools, received a great education and are doing well in their occupations. This last action and other recent actions of the UNC system board come across as political ranting and seeming payback.
The UNC system is a great institution and progressive in its offering of educational opportunities. It appears that the present board wishes to be the reincarnation of the Know Nothing Party in the mid-1800s. We have been and are a better people in North Carolina than that which is represented in the decisions and actions of the present UNC Board of Governors.
James R. Horton
Williamston
Comments