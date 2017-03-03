Civil Rights Center only half the problem at UNC

6:08 McGrady supports replacement bill for HB2 Pause

4:40 Berger: Because of court ruling, "We don't have ... an Ethics Commission or a Board of Elections"

1:12 Sen. Hise: 'We have reached a point that the executive branch is challenging the constitutional authority of the general assembly'

3:33 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!'

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

0:40 McCrory touts teacher pay increase as he signs state budget

1:52 North Carolina’s contorted history of congressional redistricting

1:32 Cold snap could mean trouble for local strawberry farmers

4:10 What's it like to be a conservative on campus? Triangle college students share their stories