The Republican health-care plan isn’t about health care at all

2:11 Tilliman proposes using lottery money for raises and bonuses for principals Pause

1:41 Senate leader sees no 'true compromise' in Cooper's HB2 proposal

4:40 Berger: Because of court ruling, "We don't have ... an Ethics Commission or a Board of Elections"

4:04 Berger and Moore celebrate majority in state legislature

2:56 Supporters and opponents hold HB2 rallies in Raleigh

2:29 White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana

1:09 Rep. Sgro: Senate bill 'doubling down on discrimination'

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

3:42 Bills filed to limit Cooper's powers as governor