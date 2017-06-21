Don’t unplug Energy Star – it saves energy and money

Have you ever walked into a local hardware store only to find yourself lost in a sea of new light bulb options? In the confusion of the moment, a little blue label stands out on the packaging. The label, known as ENERGY STAR, lets you ignore the technical mumbo jumbo and tells you that the bulb will perform well, is energy-efficient and will likely save you money.
ENERGY STAR, which is run by the Environmental Protection Agency, is among the most successful public-private partnerships in U.S. history, demonstrated by its remarkable brand recognition of nearly 90 percent – something most companies can only dream of.
Yet despite this success, ENERGY STAR is under attack from the new administration in Washington. The president’s 2018 proposed federal budget recommends cutting the EPA by 31 percent and specifies the elimination of the ENERGY STAR program, among others.
According to ENERGYSTAR.gov, more than 16,000 companies and organizations across the United States have participated in the program, including technology companies like Cree, appliance manufacturers, schools, retailers, builders and real estate companies. Though the program costs about $50 million annually to administer, it saves consumers more than $34 billion in energy bills every year. ENERGY STAR also helps the environment: In addition to saving money, we’ve reduced our environmental impact through the purchase of energy-efficient products.
As an ENERGY STAR partner with dozens of ENERGY STAR-rated products, Cree is proud of its legacy as the leader in more efficient lighting. In the Triangle, Cree was the first to commercialize and scale the first blue LED at volume back in 1989. From our headquarters in Durham, we continue to lead the market in high-efficiency, high-performance LED lighting. By helping us market the efficiency of our products, ENERGY STAR has been an invaluable public partner along the way. It has helped stimulate investment, growth and ultimately hiring. From our roots as a small local company, we now employ over 6,000 people around the globe.
If ENERGY STAR is eliminated, manufacturers, commercial-building owners and other companies would experience major setbacks to their financial and sustainability goals. Since its inception, the program has successfully helped industrial plants and commercial buildings save nearly $13 billion in energy costs. Almost 300,000 Americans are employed in manufacturing ENERGY STAR-rated appliances or other energy-efficient products.
And there are other benefits. In North Carolina, utilities are offering discounts for ENERGY STAR-rated homes as well as rebates for high-performance appliances and lighting. Without this federal program in place, utilities in the state and others are left with no standardized method to qualify the efficiency of products in order to incentivize customers.
Considering the value it delivers, can American businesses and consumers really afford to lose this practical, cost-effective program? The answer is no. Without ENERGY STAR, consumers lose a recognized, effective way to save money, reduce environmental impact, strengthen energy security and reduce stress on the grid. Businesses lose an independent, credible third-party system for verifying the performance of their products.
For all these reasons, ENERGY STAR has received strong bipartisan support for more than 25 years. Why, after all this investment in success, would we even consider eliminating the program? In a time when bipartisanship needs to be embraced and encouraged, we need to work together to protect ENERGY STAR. We call on our representatives in Congress to show unified support and unwavering encouragement for the preservation and continuation of ENERGY STAR on behalf of all Americans.
Greg Merritt is is vice president of marketing and public affairs at Cree Inc.
