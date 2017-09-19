A chilling study shows how hostile college students are toward free speech

In this Jan. 25, 2017 file photo, Milo Yiannopoulos speaks on campus in the Mathematics building at the University of Colorado in Boulder, Colo. Yiannopoulos, the polarizing Breitbart News editor, has gained notoriety for railing against feminists, Muslims and political correctness. The next stop on his college speaking tour was UC Berkeley, where protests and outrage against the event have stirred a debate about freedom of speech and highlighted the sensitivities on college campuses at the dawn of the Trump presidency. Jeremy Papasso AP