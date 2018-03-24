The new National Security Adviser is no improvement

No doubt the chattering classes of Washington will have plenty to say about Donald Trump’s swap of national security advisers, his second in less than a year. General McMaster, a UNC PhD and accomplished combat soldier of high reputation, is to be supplanted by John Bolton, a former U.S. ambassador to the UN, whose reputation is that of a hyper-opinionated ideologue.
Aside from Trump’s pressing need for professional guidance in foreign policy, the fact that he has already run through two such officials is a warning sign of unhappy things to come. The White House National Security Council, to which the National Security Adviser is chief adjunct, is a legacy of the Cold War and World War II, both of which the U. S. entered woefully under-prepared. In 1947, there arose a clear need for a mechanism that could operate informally to clarify presidential vision. In times past that had been the function of secretaries of state and the professional foreign service. But in the post-World War II age, which has seen the U.S. embroiled in three major conflicts, traditional sources of advice have been degraded. The State Department — even before its gross degradation under Rex Tillerson — had remained a treasury of talent and informed judgment; but it is by tradition too professional and deficient in media-age glitter to compete with the White House.
The evolution of the NSA post is instructive. McMaster was the second of two men with UNC degrees to serve as a presidential security adviser. He was preceded, in the mid-1950s, by Gordon Gray, who had served as UNC president before returning to Washington (where he had been assistant secretary of the Army) as adviser to President Eisenhower, who needed none, but was, in any case, too reliant on the obtuse John Foster Dulles. Then came Henry Kissinger, a Harvard academic of learning and charm who in service to Richard Nixon won a Nobel Peace Prize and became a sensational favorite of press and television. His taste for classic realpolitik and talent for flattery didn’t hurt. Under Gerald Ford, Kissinger wore both hats, that of secretary of state as well as NSA: the dual role symptomatic of more than one bureaucratic conquest. Two of Kissinger’s successors, Brent Scowcroft under Bush Sr. and Zbigniev Brezenzski under Jimmy Carter, brought professional geopolitical advice and personal effacement back to the office; and that was its nominal status before the advent of Donald Trump brought wholesale chaos to the entire public service.
Today, it is an exceptional National Security Adviser who is sufficiently self-effacing to emphasize the strengths and aims of the office and subdue all temptations of personal publicity and press notice. General McMaster brought to his brief tenure a noted study of what he called “dereliction of duty” in the official management of Vietnam policy — the title of his doctoral dissertation at Chapel Hill. He was the bearer of an unusual expertise that might have helped a less carefree chief executive. It was clear at the outset that his effectiveness would be challenged by Donald Trump’s ignorance and egotism, and it is as clear at his firing that he failed.
His replacement by the ideologically-driven John Bolton is not a signal of improvement; rather, the contrary. It is rumored that Bolton has been whispering unofficial advice in Trump’s ear for some months, but the gist and thrust of that advice are not known. It can be predicted that his collaboration with Trump is all too likely to evolve into what psychologists call a “folie a deux” — a double folly in which each partner reinforces the other’s impulses and delusions. When and if such a disaster materializes, this will be a further perversion of the intent of the National Security Act of 1947, Inasmuch as the primary duty of Bolton’s office is to sort and bring self-effacing coherence to the views that play upon presidents. In the perpetual contention for presidential favor, Bolton’s opinionated personality is ill-suited.
So, fasten your seat belts. A wild ride is likely to get even wilder.
Contributing columnist Edwin M. Yoder Jr. is a former editor and columnist in Washington, D.C.
