Younger Raleigh is different from Older Raleigh. Discuss.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 5:46 NC State's Torin Dorn on facing FSU Pause 0:55 NC State's Keatts responds to Yahoo! report 4:14 Victim's mother speaks at Copley sentencing 0:58 Raleigh homeowner found guilty of first-degree murder 1:01 New business encourages patrons to throw axes 1:28 Top 10 plays: Wakefield at South View girls basketball 1:40 NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools 1:12 Wake school board member calls for gun control 1:46 UNC students honor Parkland victims, rally against gun violence 2:07 When will Marvin Bagley lll return to the Duke lineup? Coach K weighs in Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Mostly adults gathered at Dix Park in Raleigh for a Spring Fling event that included an egg hunt, lawn games and an inflatable obstacle course Sunday, Apr. 9, 2017. Ben McKeown newsobserver.com

Mostly adults gathered at Dix Park in Raleigh for a Spring Fling event that included an egg hunt, lawn games and an inflatable obstacle course Sunday, Apr. 9, 2017. Ben McKeown newsobserver.com