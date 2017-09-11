ACC power rankings: Tigers, Cards alone at the top; Duke and Wake surge

Clemson and Louisville answered their two biggest questions and now they get to face each other.

Even with its quarterback problems, Florida State will still have a say, and the Coastal Division is the Coastal Division, but the winner between the Tigers and Cardinals this week will be the ACC’s best shot at sending a team to the College Football Playoff for a fourth straight year.

The biggest question in the preseason for Clemson was, after years of being identified by its offense, could the Tigers win with defense?

After Auburn ran for 38 yards (on 42 carries) and threw for 79 (on 24 passes), in a 14-6 Clemson win, the answer is a resounding yes.

In eight quarters of football this season, Clemson hasn’t given up a touchdown yet.

The question for Louisville, after losing its last three games of 2016, was is Lamar Jackson still Lamar Jackson?

Breaking: The 2016 Heisman Trophy winner is still really good. Preseason lists are silly, and worrying about them even sillier, but when ESPN didn’t list Jackson as one of the five best players in college football this summer, that seemed … odd.

Jackson wasn’t just good in a 47-35 win at North Carolina on Saturday, he’s downright unfair. He makes plays out of nothing and with a running game emerging to save some hits on him, he will be even more dangerous.

The Cards’ offensive line is not great, their defense is full of holes and they take way too many dumb penalties but Jackson gives them a chance to knock off Clemson this week and set them up for a special season.