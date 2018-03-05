As scandals rock youth sports, this group has taken hundreds of calls in its first year

In this Oct. 17, 2010, file photo, Mattie Larson of the U.S. performs on the uneven bars during the women's qualifying session for the World Gymnastics Championships in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Larson, who was molested by Larry Nassar and was among the nearly 250 who gave victim impact statements during his sentencing, said the doctor cleared her one time to train at the Bela and Martha Karolyi complex in Texas on an ankle that turned out to be fractured. Bas Czerwinski AP