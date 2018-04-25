Willy Adames gives Durham Bulls a Triple-A first – hitting for the cycle at the DBAP

A stat from the Durham Bulls’ 8-1 win over the Buffalo Bisons on Monday is one that doesn't come often.
Willy Adames added his name to a short list by hitting for the cycle – meaning he had one of every kind of hit in the game.
The Bulls initially tweeted the feat was the first of its kind to occur since the team’s Triple-A inception in 1998, but later clarified Adames was the first to hit for the cycle at Durham Bulls Athletic Park since that time. Former Bull Jose Guile had done it in a 2000 game in Norfolk, Va.
Adames, a 22-year-old shortstop from the Dominican Republic, posted a double in the first inning, a single in the fifth, a triple in the sixth and a home run in the eighth.
His big ball to center field came directly after a home run by Bulls first baseman Jake Bauers.
This was just the latest highlight of what has been a pretty great week for Adames.
The team tweeted his six-game stat line, showing off his .545 average with 12 RBIs, six runs scored and a pair of homers.
On Sunday, a day before hitting for the cycle, Adames knocked a grand slam off the bull in a 10-0 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.
Comments