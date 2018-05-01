Former NC State, NFL football player found shot to death in Alabama home, reports say

A former N.C. State defensive lineman who signed with the Green Bay Packers after college was found shot to death in his home near Birmingham, Ala.
The Jefferson County Coronor’s Office said Gray, 25, was found about 10 p.m. on Monday, according to the Associated Press. A friend called authorities after finding Gray unresponsive in the home, reports said.
Gray went undrafted and signed a free-agent deal with the Green Bay Packers in 2014. He was released from the Packers in 2015, and was renovating houses, selling cars and working in party promotions, according to AL.com.
Gray was the father of two young children, the Birmingham news outlet reported.
