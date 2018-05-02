He helped get the Canes to the Stanley Cup Finals. Now he's 'embarrassed' to be an alum.

Jeff O’Neill isn’t very pleased with the status quo within the Carolina Hurricanes franchise that he starred for dating back to its days as the Hartford Whalers.

More accurately put, the “O-Dog” is “embarrassed to be an alumni of the Carolina Hurricanes with what’s going on” with regard to internal leadership moves, he said Monday on the Jay and Dan show on TSN.

The Hurricanes are searching for both a new head coach and a new general manager.

Bill Peters on April 20 announced he was opting out of his fifth year as head coach to take the position with the Cavalry Flames. On Monday, the Hurricanes cut ties with with longtime franchise champion Ron Francis, whom owner Tom Dundon effectively demoted in March from the GM spot to “president of hockey operations.”

O’Neill said when Dundon became the Hurricanes’ majority owner in January, he expected Dundon would come in and up Francis’ operating budget, giving him unlimited resources to help improve the team. Instead, he said, it went the other direction.

“It’s embarrassing,” O’Neill said on Jay and Dan. “It just seems like they’re morphing into the Cleveland Browns of the NHL.”

Former Hurricane @odognine2 joined the #JayAndDan Podcast on Monday to share his thoughts on the situation in Carolina. pic.twitter.com/uD3vfpGvsG — #JayAndDan (@JayAndDan) May 1, 2018

He also spoke to the Hurricanes offering a fraction of the market rate for a new manager, saying that when some GMs who aren’t winning games are making in the range of $2-3 million, “why in the hell would I come here for 300 grand?”

“People in the industry, they understand once they get a general manager job how difficult it is, and there’s only 31 of them, and they generally stay around for a long tenure,” O’Neill said. “You know it’s bad when people are declining.”

When the hosts asked O’Neill if he thinks new leadership is trying to implode the franchise to relocate it, he responded, “It certainly seems like they’re trying to screw it up. … It’s just garbage.”

O'Neill also tweeted on Monday: "Quite a scene in Carolina. Embarrassing."