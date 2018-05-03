NC State lineman gets extra NCAA eligibility after battle with cancer, he tweets

N.C. State offensive lineman Ben Kaiser tweeted on Thursday that the NCAA will give him another year of eligibility after his battle with cancer.
“After an extensive process to review my battle with cancer, the NCAA has granted me additional collegiate eligibility!,” Kaiser wrote on Twitter. “Thank you to everyone who assisted me throughout this difficult process!”
According to Kaiser's 2017 bio on N.C. State football's website, Kaiser was "diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2013 and has since been declared cancer free." The 2017 season would have been his fifth and final year of eligibility had the extention not been granted, athletics spokeswoman Annabelle Myers said.
Kaiser, who's 6-3 and 290-pounds, is from Pasadena, Calif., where he played junior college football.
He was listed as a redshirt senior wearing No. 79 on the Wolfpack's 2017 roster.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
