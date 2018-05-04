If you think a 14-time NBA All-Star stinks, don't ask NCCU's LeVelle Moton for a job

N.C. Central head basketball coach LeVelle Moton dropped a hint Thursday of what not to do if you want to join his coaching staff.
Moton tweeted that he had snooped into a social media page of another coach who had emailed Moton with interest in joining the Eagles staff.
It appears that what Moton found on the prospective hire’s Twitter page won’t bode well for him.
“I look at his Twitter, & he says LeBron (James) is overrated,” Moton wrote in his post. “If u think LBJ stinks, who u gon recruit?”
Moton’s post attracted plenty of attention – especially after ESPN paid it a mention later on Thursday afternoon.
During the second game of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ second-round NBA playoff series against the Toronto Raptors, ESPN tweeted “North Carolina Central's head coach would prefer his potential staff know that LeBron James is good at basketball.”
The exchange was further sweetened by James scoring 43 points to help the Cavs top the Raptors 128-110 for the 2-0 lead in the playoff series.
