If you think a 14-time NBA All-Star stinks, don't ask NCCU's LeVelle Moton for a job

NC Central basketball coach LeVelle Moton talks with reporters in Dayton, Ohio about the challenges faced by his team during the season. NC Central faces Texas Southern in the NCAA Tournament play-in game Wednesday night, March 14, 2018. NCAA video

