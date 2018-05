North Carolina picked up a commitment from a Class of 2019 three-star safety on Wednesday.

Giovanni Biggers, who's 6-1 and 180 pounds, tweeted that he has committed to the Tar Heels. Biggers is the No. 12 player in the state of Maryland and the No. 43 safety in the nation.

Thanks to everyone who helped me get to this point !!! #RudeBoyz pic.twitter.com/uVIY00JIie — Giovanni Biggers (@king_giovanni_) May 9, 2018

Biggers, who played at Boys Latin High School in Baltimore, had 27 tackles last season and one interception in seven games.