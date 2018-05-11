LeVelle Moton's young son writes 4-letter word on board at school, blames Bruno Mars

Many parents or little kids have been through it.

A young student innocently writes, says or draws something at school that might have been learned from a parent — or even from a song on the radio. In response, a teacher requires the student to engage in some sort of writing exercise intended to prevent the student from repeating the mistake.

In a tweet on Friday, N.C. Central basketball coach LeVelle Moton posted a letter from his son LeVelle Jr., or VJ, that stated the 5-year-old had written a four-letter word on a whiteboard at school.

In the tweet, Moton proudly pointed out he was not to blame for his son's "bad word" – at least according to VJ.

“To: Mom and Dad I have learned, letters make sounds and sounds make words to speak write and read. Today I wrote The word ... ,” the May 9 letter started.

Moton said in the tweet that his wife Bridget implied he was to blame for his son's word choice. But VJ said he credited pop star Bruno Mars with the language, and not his father, according to the tweet.

Moton declined to comment.

VJ got in trouble at school for a bad word on the board. My wife told me 2 watch my words but my son said I got it from @BrunoMars not dad pic.twitter.com/Kve464KUZK — LeVelle Moton (@LeVelleMoton) May 11, 2018